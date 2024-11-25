Father Of Missing Hawaiian Woman Hannah Kobayashi Found Dead While Searchign For Daughter
Father Of Missing Hawaiian Woman Hannah Kobayashi Found Dead While Searching For Daughter

The case regarding the missing Hawaiian woman Hannah Kobayashi just took an incredibly tragic turn. Her father was found dead while searching for his daughter.

58-year-old Ryan Kobayashi appears to have died in Los Angeles from an apparent suicide. He was looking for Hannah, who has been missing for two weeks after leaving LAX instead of getting on her connecting flight to New York City. Authorities confirmed that Ryan jumped off a parking structure near the airport in the early hours of Sunday. According to NBC Los Angeles, it appears to be a suicide.

"The Kobayashi family endured a devastating tragedy today," wrote the RAD Movement. "After tirelessly searching throughout Los Angeles for 13 days, Hannah's father, Ryan Kobayashi, tragically took his own life. This loss has compounded the family's suffering immeasurably."

Exactly what happened prior to Ryan's death is unknown. But the family has been under an immense amount of stress to find Hannah and bring her home. It appears that the stress and heartbreak was too much for Ryan in the end.

Search For Hannah Kobayashi

He had previously expressed a hope to find Hannah Kobayashi alive.

"I miss her," he said. "Just want her to know that, and just want her to reach out — anything."

He also said that her behavior was erratic and wasn't like her.

"A lot of worrying, a lot of confusion. Everything is just a blur it seems because I haven't slept well since I heard the news, and I really don't know ... it's just really concerning. We're just trying to get us as much information as we can,' he said. "We did everything that we could do. And they told us that it would be, it would have to take 48 hours before they could do anything because she's not elderly, she's not mentally off. She's not underage."

He added, "I woke up last night crying and I just like, this like the sister, mother, anyone's worst nightmare of losing your child. Please help her, if you can. If you know where she's at, or you have the chance to just help her, please. We just want to bring her home. There are a lot of people looking for you Hannah. So, if you get this, if you see anything, just go to the police, go to anybody."

 

