Father Of Missing Hawaiian Woman Hannah Kobayashi Found Dead While Searching For Daughter

The case regarding the missing Hawaiian woman Hannah Kobayashi just took an incredibly tragic turn. Her father was found dead while searching for his daughter.

58-year-old Ryan Kobayashi appears to have died in Los Angeles from an apparent suicide. He was looking for Hannah, who has been missing for two weeks after leaving LAX instead of getting on her connecting flight to New York City. Authorities confirmed that Ryan jumped off a parking structure near the airport in the early hours of Sunday. According to NBC Los Angeles, it appears to be a suicide.

"The Kobayashi family endured a devastating tragedy today," wrote the RAD Movement. "After tirelessly searching throughout Los Angeles for 13 days, Hannah's father, Ryan Kobayashi, tragically took his own life. This loss has compounded the family's suffering immeasurably."

Exactly what happened prior to Ryan's death is unknown. But the family has been under an immense amount of stress to find Hannah and bring her home. It appears that the stress and heartbreak was too much for Ryan in the end.

Search For Hannah Kobayashi