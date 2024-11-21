Family Of Missing Hawaiian Woman Hannah Kobayashi Criticize Police For Not Taking Case Seriously

The family of missing Hawaiian woman Hannah Kobayashi is criticizing the way police are handling her case. They say the LAPD isn't taking it seriously.

This comes after security footage surfaced of Kobayashi from more than a week ago. It showed Kobayashi with someone of unknown identity. The footage has heightened the desperation from the family to locate her. But as the days turn into weeks, Kobayashi is still missing. And the family feels that the LAPD aren't doing enough to locate her.

It has made us extremely worried," Kobayashi's aunt, Larie Pidgeon, said to the New York Post. It's got to the point where the family is trying to conduct its own investigation. "The family is kind of doing their own investigation on the ground. [We want to] put a little bit more pressure on (police) to do as much as the family's doing."

Kobayashi's aunt's comments comes after Hannah's sister Sydni Kobayashi blasted the police for not helping them. She said they "are not taking this as seriously as we would hope because my sister is considered an adult who can make her own choices."

Missing Hawaiian Woman Hannah Kobayashi

She wrote, "LAPD and LAX are not making it easy for us. We have the FBI involved helping to expedite a subpoena for camera footage, Hannah's phone logs, credit/debit card statements and also to get into her personal accounts."

Meanwhile, the missing girl's father also said the family is extremely confused by the situation.

'A lot of worrying, a lot of confusion. Everything is just a blur it seems because I haven't slept well since I've heard the news, and I really don't know ... it's just really concerning. We're just trying to get us as much information as we can,' he said. "We did everything that we could do. And they told us that it would be, it would have to take 48 hours before they could do anything, because she's not elderly, she's not mentally off. She's not under age."

He added, "I woke up last night crying and I just like, this like the sister, mother, anyone's worst nightmare of losing your child. Please help her, if you can. If you know where she's at, or you have the chance to just help her, please. We just want to bring her home. There's a lot of people looking for you Hannah. So, if you get this, if you see anything, just go to the police, go to anybody."