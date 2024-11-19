Hawaii Woman Hannah Kobayashi, Who Went Missing On Bucket List Travel Trip, Spotted In Security Footage

Hawaii woman Hannah Kobayashi is still missing after leaving on a dream bucket list travel trip to New York City. Kobayashi never made it to her destination, going missing after leaving LAX in Los Angeles. She later missed her connecting flight to New York City.

Following Kobayashi's disappearance, her family claims security footage 20 miles away from the airport spotted Kobayashi in downtown Los Angeles.

"In the footage, it is evident that Hannah does not appear to be in good condition and she is not alone," Kobayashi's aunt Larie Pidgeon says. The CCTV footage happened on November 11, three days into her disappearance. "Due to the ongoing and active nature of this investigation, we are unable to share any further details at this time."

Kobayashi was supposed to meet her aunt in NYC but never got on the flight. She later posted to Instagram attending a Lebron James event at The Grove on November 10. Her family says LAX has made things difficult. Her sister later posted to Facebook. She wrote, "LAPD and LAX are not making it easy for us. We have the FBI involved helping to expedite a subpoena for camera footage, Hannah's phone logs, credit/debit card statements and also to get into her personal accounts."

Kobayashi reportedly sent her friend a bunch of texts. "I got tricked pretty much into giving away all my funds. For someone I thought I loved," one message read. However, Kobayashi's phone hasn't been on since November 11.