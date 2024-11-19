Hawaii Woman Hannah Kobayashi, Who Went Missing On Bucket List Travel Trip, Spotted In Security Footage

Hawaii woman Hannah Kobayashi is still missing after leaving on a dream bucket list travel trip to New York City. Kobayashi never made it to her destination, going missing after leaving LAX in Los Angeles. She later missed her connecting flight to New York City.
Following Kobayashi's disappearance, her family claims security footage 20 miles away from the airport spotted Kobayashi in downtown Los Angeles.
"In the footage, it is evident that Hannah does not appear to be in good condition and she is not alone," Kobayashi's aunt Larie Pidgeon says. The CCTV footage happened on November 11, three days into her disappearance. "Due to the ongoing and active nature of this investigation, we are unable to share any further details at this time."
Kobayashi was supposed to meet her aunt in NYC but never got on the flight. She later posted to Instagram attending a Lebron James event at The Grove on November 10. Her family says LAX has made things difficult. Her sister later posted to Facebook. She wrote, "LAPD and LAX are not making it easy for us. We have the FBI involved helping to expedite a subpoena for camera footage, Hannah's phone logs, credit/debit card statements and also to get into her personal accounts."
Hannah Kobayashi Missing
Kobayashi reportedly sent her friend a bunch of texts. "I got tricked pretty much into giving away all my funds. For someone I thought I loved," one message read. However, Kobayashi's phone hasn't been on since November 11.
Kobayashi said she "had a spiritual awakening and ahead of returning to the airport." She later texted her aunt, "I'm charging my phone and heading back to the airport to get to NYC... I might need some help getting there, it's a long story."
"She was at LAX, and she said that she was scared," her mother Brandi Yee said. Kobayashi texted her sister. "She texted her that she was scared and that she couldn't come back home or something. It was just really weird texts."
However, her family said it didn't really sound like her on the other end. Her father, Ryan Kobayashi, also spoke out about his daughter.
'A lot of worrying, a lot of confusion. Everything is just a blur it seems because I haven't slept well since I've heard the news, and I really don't know ... it's just really concerning. We're just trying to get us as much information as we can,' he said. "We did everything that we could do. And they told us that it would be, it would have to take 48 hours before they could do anything, because she's not elderly, she's not mentally off. She's not under age."
He added, "I woke up last night crying and I just like, this like the sister, mother, anyone's worst nightmare of losing your child. Please help her, if you can. If you know where she's at, or you have the chance to just help her, please. We just want to bring her home. There's a lot of people looking for you Hannah. So, if you get this, if you see anything, just go to the police, go to anybody."