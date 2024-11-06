raccoon crashes through airport ceiling
Watch: Raccoon Crashes Through Airport Ceiling, Causing Horrified Travelers To Flee

If you think you've seen it all, I promise you you haven't. The airport can be an interesting place. With so many people traveling to different destinations, you are bound to see something strange from time to time. However, wild animals falling from ceilings and running around were probably not on the list of things you expected to see. Watch as staff and travelers at LaGuardia airport has the shock of their lives as a raccoon crashes through the airport ceiling.

Raccoon Crashes Through Airport Ceiling Scaring Everyone

 

Staff and travelers were just going about their routine at the Spirit Airlines gate at LaGuardia Airport. Then, suddenly shouts of terror were unleashed as a raccoon crashes through the airport ceiling. This is not something that you see everyday.

I don't know who was more terrified, the raccoon or the people around it. The critter burst through the airport ceiling and then hit the ground running. The poor thing got tangled in some wires from the ceiling before it finally dropped to the ground. Most people, upon seeing and hearing as the raccoon crashes through the ceiling took off to find safety.

One brave traveler attempts to capture the raccoon as they approach it with an empty garbage can. Many people online were not surprised as the raccoon crashes through the airport ceiling. The NY Post shares how LaGuardia Airport has often been referred to as a "third-world" airport. And people do not speak much better about Spirit Airlines. People were actually claiming that they thought it was highly appropriate that this event occurred at a Spirit Airlines desk.

While no one knows just how this curious critter got into the ceiling he was safely removed and returned back outdoors. Personal wildlife control will monitor the area and see if they can determine any possible entry points and "implement necessary precautions."

 

