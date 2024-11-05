Age Affects Us All: Study Shows Animals’ Social Behavior Changes As They Age Like Humans

Turns out animals have more in common with humans than we thought. It is well known that people become more ornery and a less social as they age. However we never assumed the same was true for animals. Now, new research is emerging that suggests animal's social behavior changes as they age, just like humans.

Animal's Social Behavior Changes Just Like Humans

New studies are emerging and they are suggesting that animal's social behavior changes as they age. However while their actions are just like humans, the affects of their choices differ. The NY Post shares that while isolating for humans can be detrimental, "breaking away from the crowd during their golden years can be beneficial for beasts."

Dr. Josh Firth from the University of Leeds studied a variety of animals. From deers and apes, down to little tiny bugs he observed a pattern. They all showed signs of "becoming less social with age." Sounds just like humans right? While there are certain disadvantages, like less protection from predators, there is a main benefit to these animals isolating.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The main reason for this social avoidance is to avoid infections and diseases. When they are older, just like humans, they are more susceptible to diseases. One example is with the red deer. A study proved that those who were isolated in their old age were "found to be less prone to a parasitic worm infection or nematodes afflicting the main herd."

Deer are not the only animal whose social behavior changes. House sparrows also showed similar strategies. The same pattern was also observed in chimps, bees, and other insects. Across the animal kingdom, animal's social behavior changes as they age. Turns out that these creatures are just like humans in more ways than one.

Although more research is needed, scientists are beginning to understand "the customs of animal isolation" and the benefits and drawbacks that it brings.