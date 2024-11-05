Zoo Just Released Thousands Of Giant Spiders — Here's Why They're Celebrating

I know I am not alone in thinking that the thought of thousands of giant spiders being released is not a good thing. However, the Chester Zoo in England would disagree with me. They just released thousands of giant spiders out into the wilderness and are happy about it? See what is causing all of the excitement.

Why Releasing Thousands Of Giant Spiders Is A Good Thing

Although just typing that headline made me shiver, even I can't argue against the zoo's logic. The Chester Zoo in England just celebrated a major milestone. Ten years ago they released thousands of fen raft spiders back into the wild. The specific type of spiders was in danger of extinction and the zoo decided to help.

They bred the spiders right in their zoo and then once they were ready, the zoo released the giant spiders back into the wild in hopes of their repopulation. Now, they shared the exciting news on Facebook. Their post shared how they released the spiders ten years ago and then gave details on how their efforts have paid off.

Their post read, "We're super happy to report there are now more than 10,000 breeding females...and they've just had the biggest mating season record!" Yay? All jokes aside, I know how important it is to have these spiders back into the ecosystem, and I commend The Chester Zoo for their incredible work. But I cannot be the only person who gets the shivers thinking about 10,000 of these giant spiders running around!

More On These Giant Spiders

If the term giant spiders didn't freak you out enough the zoo shares how these spiders can grow to be the size of your hand. You may be wondering why the even got to the point where they released giant spiders. Well, PEOPLE Magazine shares how "people destroyed its wetland home." With a destroyed habitat, their chances of survival were low.

So the zoo went out and collected the baby spiders. Then they raised them in individual tests tubes. Once they were strong enough, the zoo released the giant spiders back into the wild. While I appreciate their work I hope that I never encounter one of these spiders in the wild.