Family Of Missing Hawaii Woman Hannah Kobayashi Make Shocking Admission About Investigation

The family of missing Hawaii woman, Hannah Kobayashi, has made a shocking admission about the way that police are handling the investigation.

They claimed that detectives didn't contact them for 10 days. Detectives only finally reached out to the family after they held a rally and started putting them on blast in the media. Police finally reached out to family members who last spoke with Kobayashi. She's been missing since not getting on her connecting flight to New York City.

Instead, Kobayashi left LAX and disappeared into California. Over the course of three days, Kobayashi sent her family a number of disturbing texts. But detectives have refused to contact them despite the family filing a missing person's report.

"As of today the police have reached out to family members who last spoke with Hannah," Kobayashi's aunt Larie Pidgeon told the Daily Mail. "We want them to take it a bit more seriously. We think they realize we're not going away and we're going to be really loud. We're going to do something until they do something. I think now they are beginning the process of what we began six days ago."

Hannah Kobayashi Is Still Missing

The family want to know what happened to Kobayashi. She had been on a trip to New York, which her father said was a "bucket list dream that became reality."

"We will do everything we can until we have found her," Ryan Kobayashi told the outlet. "We just need to get the word out there about her. She's a wonderful person who brings joy to so many people."

She never got on her connecting flight to NYC. Instead, she began saying she "got tricked into pretty much giving away all my funds" in a text.

"Deep Hackers wiped my identity, stole all of my funds, & have had me on a mind f-k since Friday," another message read.

Family of the missing woman said that her texts didn't seem like her. A video showed her return to LAX on November 11. She didn't get on the flight and then popped up near the metro station. Her phone has been off since November 11.