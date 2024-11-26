The family of missing Hawaiian woman Hannah Kobayashi has had a tough few weeks. Hannah's still missing, and her father Ryan is dead, taking his own life in an apparent suicide. 58-year-old Ryan Kobayashi reportedly died after jumping from a parking garage near the Los Angeles Airport on Sunday morning.
Prior to his death, he confessed that he and Hannah had been estranged for some time. He had hoped that he would be able to locate her, but no one has seen the missing woman since November 11. Speaking to CNN last week, Ryan said, "Hannah loved to travel. She loved photography, art, music. I wasn't too close with her ... growing up. We hadn't had contact for a while. I'm just trying to make up. I'm trying to get her back. That's my main focus."
That likely played a role in his apparent suicide. Hannah's aunt Larie Pidgeon praised Ryan for being there when it mattered. She mourned the loss of the patriarch. "He was estranged from his daughter," she said. "They didn't have the best relationship and he wasn't there for her growing up but (in the end) he was there for her when it mattered. He came here when it mattered."
Father of Hannah Kobayashi Dies
Following the death of Ryan, the Kobayashi family shared a statement, "The Kobayashi family endured a devastating tragedy today. After tirelessly searching throughout Los Angeles for 13 days, Hannah's father, Ryan Kobayashi, tragically took his own life. This loss has compounded the family's suffering immeasurably."
They continued, "What the family needs most in this difficult time is for all communities to rally around them with support, compassion, and prayers. Please be considerate with your comments and posts. The trauma they are enduring is profound, and they now face the additional burden of grieving the loss of their family's pillar and navigating next steps."
The family is continuing their search for Hannah. She went missing on a trip to New York City. However, she never got on her connecting flight in Los Angeles. Instead, she ended up leaving the airport and has been missing ever since.