Hannah Kobayashi Says She Was Unaware People Were Searching For Her, Asks For Privacy

The strange saga surrounding Hannah Kobayashi has taken a new twist. The once missing Hawaiian woman has returned to the United States.

She also took time to speak out, via a statement given to media by her aunt Larie Pidgeon. Hannah confirmed that she has crossed back into the United States from Mexico. Her family searched for her for over a month after she missed her connecting flight in Los Angeles to New York. Instead, Kobayashi took a bus to the Mexico border and crossed over.

"At daybreak on December 15th, I crossed the border back into the United States," the statement began via People.

"My focus now is on my healing, my peace and my creativity. I am deeply grateful to my family and everyone who has shown me kindness and compassion during this time," it continued.

In a strange twist, Kobayashi said that she wasn't aware anyone was searching for her. She was also very surprise by all of the media coverage that her story received.

Hannah Kobayashi Speaks Out

"I was unaware of everything that was happening in the media while I was away, and I am still processing it all. I kindly ask for respect for myself, my family, and my loved ones as I navigate through this challenging time. Thank you for your understanding," the statement concluded.

What Kobayashi didn't mention was the death of her father, Ryan. He flew from Hawaii to search for his missing daughter. However, as days turned to weeks, the stress proved too much for him. He ultimately committed suicide by jumping off a parking garage before Kobayashi was found. Lt. Doug Oldfield with the LAPD confirmed that Hannah had crossed back from Mexico. He said the case involving Kobayashi was now closed.

Meanwhile, her family is asking for privacy from the media.

"This past month has been an unimaginable ordeal for our family, and we kindly ask for privacy as we take the time to heal and process everything we have been through," the family shared. "We want to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported us during this difficult time. Your kindness and concern have meant the world to us."

Meanwhile, Oldfied said the LAPD has "not seen her and at this point we have no reason to compel her to see us."

"It's a big news story so she may decide to come with a lawyer, but she is not obligated to speak to us," Oldfield said. "We'll see what happens next. We don't have a lot of details."