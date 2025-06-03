Grandfather Takes A Tumble Off A Waterfall, Rescued By School Nurse That Sprang Into Action

A 64-year-old grandfather is lucky to be alive after taking a tumble off a waterfall. He has the quick actions of a school nurse to thank for his life. The incident happened at a waterfall in Utah on Memorial Day.

School nurse Ashley Anderson was hiking with her children and friends at Adam's Canyon's Lower Falls in Layton. That's when the group realized someone needed their help. There was an elderly man at the bottom of the falls. According to NBC News affiliate KSL, the man had injured himself after falling off the falls.

"My friend's husband shouted and pointed to a man who had fallen to the bottom of the waterfall. I looked over, and ... it took me a second to register that it was a body," Anderson told the outlet. "This man's leg was obviously broken, and his head was sliced open and bleeding."

The man fell more than "20 feet from the top of the waterfall." He had slipped and took a tumble down. Fortunately for him, the school nurse was on the scene and was able to use her medical knowledge to help him. "I knew we needed to move him because the water was so cold. We couldn't leave him in that water for the time it would take for crews to get there," she told the outlet.

School Nurse Springs Into Action

The school nurse tried to slow the bleeding.

"We needed something to put on his head to help with the bleeding and this guy rips off his shirt and throws it on me, so we put that on his head, and several of us picked him up and moved him to a dry area over on the rocks," Anderson said.

Fortunately, rescue crews managed to airlift the man to the hospital

"Alongside Layton Fire Department, the 64-year-old man was treated with emergency care, placed onto a stretcher and hoisted out of the canyon by life flight," DCSO said, per the release. "The helicopter landed in a nearby parking lot to transfer the patient to an ambulance for further treatment and hospitalization."

The school nurse was just glad that she could help.

"I am absolutely filled with gratitude," she also told KSL. "...I didn't do anything heroic — I helped. And I believe anyone would have done the same thing in that situation."