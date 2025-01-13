Massive Icicle Almost Takes Out Group Of Terrified Tourists At Frozen Waterfall

A gigantic icicle fell on to tourists in China's Shaanxi Province, and the whole thing has gone viral after a video was shared to Instagram.

According to Whiskey Riff, the video was captured at the frozen Heishancha Waterfall. Park rangers and posted signs certainly warned the tourists of the risk associated with standing too close to the waterfall. Regardless, the group made their up toward frozen hazard, without much of a second thought.

In the video, which was shared to the @touronsofnationalparks Instagram, screams and shouts are heard as the icicle tumbles toward the crowd beneath. According to the caption on the post, the icicle fell dozens of meters. Luckily, only one injury was reported, and it came by way of a woman slipping while trying to escape.

Notably, waterfalls only freeze when the source which feeds the fall itself actually freezes. Such can be a fairly rare occurrence. Being that it only happens once in a blue moon, the draw of the frozen waterfall was just too much for many. Moreover, those who made the trip to see the waterfall obviously had to get a one-of-a-kind photo. Such led to the group gathering beneath the waterfall.

I suppose nature has its own way of making things right. In this case, the icicle came falling at just the moment the camera was rolling, and the group was plenty shocked. While several in the group make a run for it, a majority of the impacted actually have their legs knocked out from beneath them. The icicle itself created what looks like a small avalanche, as it hit a snow embankment. The snow then knocked many of the tourists to the cold ground.

The @touronsofnationalparks page is honestly worth a follow on Instagram. Time and time again the page posts second-to-none content. Be it a large icicle in China, or a pair of sika deer in Japan, the page has it all. And we can all use a reminder now and then, that we should just follow the rules in public.