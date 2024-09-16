Woman Miraculously Survives Falling 150 Feet From Remote Waterfall in Washington State

She should probably go buy a lottery ticket! A woman miraculously survived falling more than 150 feet after falling from a remote waterfall in Washington State.

Authorities confirmed the miraculous survival. According to a Facebook statement from Whatcom County Fire District 14, the woman fell from a waterfall on Tuesday, September 10.

"Upon arrival, firefighters found a woman who had fallen 50-60 feet, then tumbled another 100 ft down a slippery rock slope to the bottom," the statement read. Although she survived, the woman ended up experiencing "serious injuries." They transported her "via a medic unit from the Bellingham Fire Department."

Please enable Javascript to view this content

At the area where the woman fell, there was a warning sign telling people they were near an edge. "Area below has no other access," the sign reads. The woman was 25 years old.

"Our crews rappelled down, packaged the patient into a litter, and lifted her out of the canyon," the statement continued. "Firefighters then carried her out the 1/3 mile trail using our wheeled litter."

Woman Falls From Waterfall

The Facebook post continued, "Firefighters then carried her out the 1/3 mile trail using our wheeled litter, and then she was transported with serious injuries via a medic unit from the Bellingham Fire Department."

According to the department, it's the fifth "high angle rescue" they've had at Racehorse Falls this year. They wrote, "This marks the 5th high angle rescue at Racehorse Falls this year alone, and is the most serious."

"Please be extra careful when exploring our wonderful outdoors, especially around the cliff edges," they added. "We'd like to thank our volunteer firefighters for all their hard work, and we wish the patient a speedy recovery!"

In the comment section for the post, several people theorized how she fell. One wrote, "Was she pushing a selfie op? Its hard for this to happen unless you are taking chances by going off trail. Horrible lesson. Hope she recovers to enjoy the outdoors again."

Another wrote, "I think that's the spot that someone had attached rope to climb down. I saw it when I hiked out there a few years ago and couldn't imagine anyone trusting it. I hope she recovers well."