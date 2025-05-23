From Hikers To Treasure Hunters: The Trail That Made Two Hikers Rich

You often expect to find beautiful scenic views when going on a nice scenic hike. However, you do not expect to see a box full of treasure. However, that is precisely what these two hikers found when hiking in the Czech Republic. From hikers to treasure hunters, the scene was like something out of a Hollywood film. Find out the trail that made these two hikers rich.

From Hikers To Treasure Hunters: An Incredible Story

The NY Post reports that the pair of hikers enjoyed a stroll " in the Krkono?e Mountains in northeastern Czech Republic in February when they noticed an aluminum box sticking out of a stony wall." While most of us may have thought nothing of it, the pair decided to let their curiosity get the best of them. During their investigation of the box, they managed to pry it open.

Inside the box were 15 pounds of various unexpected treasures. Those treasures included "ten bracelets, 16 cigar cases, a powder compact, a comb, a chain with a key, and 598 gold coins." Talk about real-life treasure hunters, and they weren't even looking for it! You don't have to be an expert to look at a box of gold and realize that it could make you rich. However, the pair decided to be rich in knowledge and experience rather than wealth. Instead of pocketing their find, they decided to be responsible and turned it all over to the Museum of Eastern Bohemia.

So, Would They Have Been Rich?

While the pair chose to remain anonymous, the details surrounding the contents of their treasure box were shared. CNN shared pieces of a report from museum expert Vojt?ch Brádle after reviewing the treasure. The report claimed that "The metal value of the coins alone — which weigh 8.16 pounds — is about $360,000." Woah! I wonder if these hikers turned treasure hunters are starting to regret their decision of turning it in. Currently, experts are working on discovering the origin of this treasure as well as anymore relevant information regarding it.