Florida Surfer Dies After Crashing Into Sandbar And Hitting Pier

While sitting back and watching the ocean waves crash against the shore can be a relaxing activity, entering those waters can prove to be dangerous. A man learned just how deadly the ocean can be the other day. The Florida surfer tragically died after he suffered a fatal accident to his head after crashing into a sandbar and then a pier.

Florida Surfer Dies In Tragic Accident

Jorge Alvarado, a 49-year-old Florida surfer, was placed on life support after suffering a serious head injury while out on the water. He was out enjoying another day on the water when the unthinkable happened. Beach rescuers believe that Jorge struck a sandbar, causing him to crash into the Sunglow Pier.

The NY Post shared that a witness stated they saw him "strike a piling with his head before going under in an unguarded area." Due to his position and the area, it took several minutes to free him before he could be rushed to the hospital. At the hospital, Jorge was placed on lifesupport.

A GoFundMe page was created by Jorge's friends and loved ones. Although it raised over $13,000 it unfortunately wasn't enough to save his life. PEOPLE shared an update that, unfortunately, the Florida surfer died as a result of his crashing into a sandbar and hitting the pier. The update was posted on his GoFundMe Page. It read:

"It is with a heavy heart that Jorge has passed away. Jorge, rest in paradise brother....Your spirit was as vibrant as the ocean waves you loved to ride. You brought joy and adventure to everyone around you."

The post continued with:

"We'll carry your memory with us every time we get in the water, knowing you're out there in the surf, riding the biggest wave of all watching over each and everyone of us. Rest easy Jorge Alvardo. We love you brother."

Stay Safe In The Water

Jorge's friend claims this incident is incredibly rare. He stated, "You really have to fall just right to have an injury like this." However, even with its rarity, it is still imperative to be cautious when in the water. Director Tamra Malphurs suggested it "sounds like the lateral current pushed him into the pier after he hit his head."

Currents can be deadly; they can drown, push you away from shore, or cause injury. Anyone entering the water should know how to identify, avoid, and handle different types of currents. It can be the difference between life and death when out on the water. Always be aware of local weather patterns, ocean conditions, and safety regulations for your area.