5-Year-Old Saves Mom's Life After Tree Falls On Her By Screaming And Running For Help

When his mother needed him, a 5-year-old boy sprung into action and became her hero. He flagged down help after a tree fell on top of her during a hike. The family was on vacation in Idaho in July. That's when disaster happened.

Natalie Franks was hiking with her two sons and her husband, Andy. Andy and her other son went up ahead on the trail. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser, a pine tree collapsed on top of her.

The GoFundMe read, "On the morning of Monday, July 29th, Natalie was hiking with her family in Ketchum, Idaho. Andy and Shepherd had turned around as Natalie and Colton continued on to finish a popular out-and-back hike. Around 11:45am, in a freak accident, Natalie put Colton down to find a walking stick, when a pine tree snapped and landed on top of her, crashing her face first to the ground and coming to rest a couple feet above where she lay. She was unable to move or call for help. Colton, saving mommy's life, began to run and scream for help. Eventually, a couple hiking heard him screaming and ran to her aid as he led the way, and they dialed 911."

Tree Falls On Mother

"We've certainly had situations where trees have fallen on people, but usually they have been because people were cutting firewood improperly or other similar situations," he said. "Just out of the blue? This is a pretty rare event."

According to the GoFundMe, first responders airlifted her to a nearby hospital. It read, "Natalie was airlifted to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho where she was taken quickly into a surgery where vascular surgeons took veins from her right leg and built her an artery that they used to do an artery bypass and regain blood flow to her left leg. The surgery is a tentative success and being monitored very closely and Natalie is gaining blood back to her foot."

Thankfully, the mother ended up surviving her accident with a tree. She had to undergo several surgeries.

"Thank you for following along on this journey with me. Words can never describe the depth of my gratitude," she wrote. "I hope to find my new rhythms at home and, as I gain comfort and confidence, begin to start seeing you face-to-face again soon!"