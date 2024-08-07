13-Year-Old Tragically Killed When Tree Falls On Him During Hurricane Debby
Image via GoFundMe
Weather

13-Year-Old Tragically Killed When Tree Falls On Him During Hurricane Debby

By |

Hurricane Debby battered its way across Florida earlier this week. The storm ended up killing a 13-year-old boy at his home when it made landfall on Monday.

Local authorities confirmed that winds from Hurricane Debby caused a tree to fall on a mobile home on Monday morning. The incident happened in Fanning Springs, Florida. According to responding deputies, the tree crushed the teen inside of the home. No one else experienced any injuries during the crash.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with this family as they deal with this tragedy," the lieutenant said on behalf of the sheriff's office. "We encourage everyone to use extreme caution as they begin to assess and clean up the damage. Downed powerlines and falling trees are among the many hazards. One life is too many. Please be safe."

Please enable Javascript to view this content
Meanwhile, the teen wasn't the only life that Hurricane Debby claimed in the state. According to authorities, a 38-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy died on the eve of the hurricane's landfall. The storm made weather conditions severe. The car crashed "due to inclement weather and wet roadway."

Hurricane Debby Kills Teen

While authorities haven't released the identity of the teen, GoFundMe fundraisers confirmed that he was Jesse Benward-Souza.

"Jesse lived with my grandparents in Fanning Springs, Florida, in their trailer," according to one of the GoFundMe pages. "My grandparents, Beverly and John Benward, were in separate rooms when my grandmother heard a loud bang. When she walked into the living room, she found my cousin buried underneath a tree that snapped as a result of the hurricane. Not only did they lose their great-grandson, but they also lost their home."

Likewise, one of the fundraisers read, "Jesse Benward-Souza was 13. He lived with his great grandmother, Beth. He was a sweet boy, filled with laughter and happiness. He lost his life in a tragic accident during Storm Debby, as a tree fell on his grandmother's house."

It continued, "We are raising money for funeral costs and home repairs. All the proceeds will go to the great grandmother, who not only lost their grandson, whom they loved dearly, but also lost their home. Any help and prayers towards this family would be greatly appreciated!"

 

Weather

Florida Residents Are Up To Their Waists In Water As Hurricane Debby Batters Panhandle

Weather

First Hurricane Of 2024, Hurricane Beryl, Intensifies In Atlantic — Should You Be Concerned?

Weather

Hurricane Beryl Became Earliest Category 5 Storm Ever Recorded — See Satellite Photo Of The Monster Storm

Weather

Texans Use Whataburger App To Track Which Areas Have Power As Millions Remain Without Electricity After Hurricane Beryl

 