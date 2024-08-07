13-Year-Old Tragically Killed When Tree Falls On Him During Hurricane Debby

Hurricane Debby battered its way across Florida earlier this week. The storm ended up killing a 13-year-old boy at his home when it made landfall on Monday.

Local authorities confirmed that winds from Hurricane Debby caused a tree to fall on a mobile home on Monday morning. The incident happened in Fanning Springs, Florida. According to responding deputies, the tree crushed the teen inside of the home. No one else experienced any injuries during the crash.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with this family as they deal with this tragedy," the lieutenant said on behalf of the sheriff's office. "We encourage everyone to use extreme caution as they begin to assess and clean up the damage. Downed powerlines and falling trees are among the many hazards. One life is too many. Please be safe."

Meanwhile, the teen wasn't the only life that Hurricane Debby claimed in the state. According to authorities, a 38-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy died on the eve of the hurricane's landfall. The storm made weather conditions severe. The car crashed "due to inclement weather and wet roadway."

Hurricane Debby Kills Teen