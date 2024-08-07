13-Year-Old Tragically Killed When Tree Falls On Him During Hurricane Debby

Hurricane Debby battered its way across Florida earlier this week. The storm ended up killing a 13-year-old boy at his home when it made landfall on Monday.
Local authorities confirmed that winds from Hurricane Debby caused a tree to fall on a mobile home on Monday morning. The incident happened in Fanning Springs, Florida. According to responding deputies, the tree crushed the teen inside of the home. No one else experienced any injuries during the crash.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with this family as they deal with this tragedy," the lieutenant said on behalf of the sheriff's office. "We encourage everyone to use extreme caution as they begin to assess and clean up the damage. Downed powerlines and falling trees are among the many hazards. One life is too many. Please be safe."
Hurricane Debby Kills Teen
While authorities haven't released the identity of the teen, GoFundMe fundraisers confirmed that he was Jesse Benward-Souza.
"Jesse lived with my grandparents in Fanning Springs, Florida, in their trailer," according to one of the GoFundMe pages. "My grandparents, Beverly and John Benward, were in separate rooms when my grandmother heard a loud bang. When she walked into the living room, she found my cousin buried underneath a tree that snapped as a result of the hurricane. Not only did they lose their great-grandson, but they also lost their home."
Likewise, one of the fundraisers read, "Jesse Benward-Souza was 13. He lived with his great grandmother, Beth. He was a sweet boy, filled with laughter and happiness. He lost his life in a tragic accident during Storm Debby, as a tree fell on his grandmother's house."