Florida Residents Are Up To Their Waists In Water As Hurricane Debby Batters Panhandle

Florida residents are in recovery mode following the devastation that Hurricane Debby brought. The storm battered the panhandle bringing plenty of water and rain to Sarasota and the surrounding areas. Residents have battled water as high as their waist in some areas.

One person wrote on social media that they were trapped in their house. They wrote, "Can't I've been flooded by hurricane Debby can not get my car out and several inches of water in house."

Another said the water was worse than anything they've encountered. They wrote, "I've called Florida home since 1994 and have lived through several Trop. Storms & Hurricanes (including Cat 5 Michael). Debby produced the most rain and unbelievable flooding than any storm I've encountered over those 30 years. It's definitely a disaster!"

Meanwhile, the state is reportedly "deploying temporary pumps to areas in Southwest FL that were affected by #HurricaneDebby. The pumps will help move water through the system & reduce flooding impacts to our communities."

The devastation from Hurricane Debbie has been extreme enough that a GoFundMe was launched. The goal of the GoFundMe is to help local residents with their recovery.

The GoFundMe read, "We are S.H.I.E.L.D - Supportive Homeland Initiatives Emergency and Lifesaving Development. Our 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is dedicated to providing swift, effective, and comprehensive aid to American communities affected by natural and man-made disasters. We harness the power of crowdfunding and the dedication of U.S. veterans to bring immediate relief and long-term support to those in need."

Florida Residents Experience Flooding From Hurricane Debby

So far, the group is trying to raise $10,000 to help with rebuilding.

They also continued, "Our mission is deeply personal and community driven. We are raising funds for the victims of Hurricane Debbie, who are our fellow Americans—families, friends and neighbors. The devastation caused by this hurricane has left many without homes, essential supplies, and a sense of security. This is just the beginning, and we are already preparing teams for South Carolina as well as pulling resources from the CA fires to assist as much as possible in the affected areas to provide immediate relief and support the rebuilding efforts. Your generous contributions will directly aid those impacted, helping them recover and rebuild their lives."

They also added, "Together, we will make a difference and help rebuild lives. Thank you for your support!"