Flight Forced To Make Emergency Landing After Cabin Fills With Smoke Leaving Boston

Things didn't go according to plan with a flight en route to Hong Kong from Boston. An airplane filled with smoke and caused an emergency landing. The terrifying incident happened on board a Cathay Pacific flight. It was Flight CX811, an A350-1000.

Minutes after take-off, smoke began to fill the cabin as the plane reached 5,000 feet. According to aviation news site Air Live, pilots assessed the situation. The plane managed to fly over Massachusetts Bay in order to dump its fuel. It then returned to the airport in Boston, making an emergency landing.

The plane looped around several times waiting for air traffic controllers to clear the runway for landing. The entire ordeal took about an hour before the plan was finally able to land. Upon making it safely to the ground, emergency vehicles met the flight on the runway.

If there's any good news to be had then it's the fact that the terrifying incident happened just minutes after take off. I imagine it would have been a good deal more terrifying if it happened over open water while between Boston and Hong Kong. Fortunately, according to the Massachusetts Port Authority, the plane managed to land without incident.

Flight Forced To Make Emergency Landing

Meanwhile, Cathay Pacific said the flight "made a precautionary flight return to Logan International Airport in accordance with standard procedures following a report of smoke in the cockpit and cabin shortly after take-off.}

The organization continued, "The aircraft landed normally at 03:31 (local time) and returned to the gate where our engineers are now investigating and performing inspections. No injuries among our customers or crew were reported."

According to the airline, it has been "regularly informing our customers of the latest status of the flight and will continue to provide them with appropriate assistance."

"Safety guides every decision we make," it added.

As you can imagine, the trip was likely terrifying. It's not the first time that an airplane has filled with smoke. Previously, a flight attendant died on a flight after smoke filled the cabin. Fortunately, it sounds like this incident ended without anyone getting hurt. For that, we can be all thankful.