Five Hospitalized Including Two Children After Carbon Monoxide Leak At Hotel

A carbon monoxide leak has left five hospitalized including two children. The incident happened at an Atlanta hotel on January 3. The Atlanta Fire Department responded to an emergency call.

Firefighters detected "high levels of carbon monoxide inside" Residence Inn Atlanta Downtown. According to Atlanta News First, five people ended up hospitalized for observation. Two of those people were also children. One person had passed out while being transported to the emergency room. Fortunately, it appears that there were no deaths involved in the incident.

Fire and rescue responded to a call after some children staying at the hotel "couldn't be woken up."

"Due to a carbon monoxide incident, AFRD is on scene at 134 Peachtree St NW, Residence Inn Atlanta. The gas line has been shut off, and the situation is stable. The initial search and evacuation are complete," the AFRD wrote on Instagram. More than 100 rooms of the 160 rooms at the hotel were occupied when the carbon monoxide leak occurred.

Carbon Monoxide Leak

They quickly evacuated the establishment. "Our hazmat team is assisting residents experiencing side effects and working with hotel maintenance to locate the source," the AFRD said in a statement.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority also stepped in and provided a bus to help shelter the guests as firefighters addressed the leak. Guest Luke told the outlet, "[I wanted to] go get my stuff and they wouldn't let me, so we had to come outside. And then everything went [into] chaos, it was haywire for a little bit and we just kind of waited."

They closed the building.

Assistant Fire Chief Greg Gray said, "Right now, we've got the entire building opened up as best we can from the ground floor to the roof. We've got fans to try to make sure that we have any residual carbon monoxide in the building completely out."

"We've got the gas shut off to the building and once we go in and confirm that we're back to normal readings in the building we'll turn it back over," Gray also added.

The AFRD also shared in an update, "All carbon monoxide readings at 134 Peachtree Street NW, Residence Inn Atlanta, are now at acceptable levels. AFRD has turned the building over to Atlanta Gas."