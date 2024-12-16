12 People Die In Their Rooms At Ski Resort From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

It turns out that an avalanche or getting stuck on the ski lift isn't the only risk at a ski resort. Recently in Georgia (the country, not the state), 12 people died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Eleven were out-of-the-country travelers while one was a local. Authorities discovered their bodies in their bedrooms at the resort. According to a spokesperson, "The preliminary tests do not indicate any trace of violence on the bodies." Authorities are treating the case as neligent manslaughter. Initial findings revealed that someone turned on an electric power generator in an enclosed space near the rooms. It was switched on due to a power outage in the area.

"An oil-powered generator was turned on after the building lost electricity on Friday," police said. They're trying to determine whether this would have caused a carbon monoxide buildup in the rooms. Authorities have also ordered an autopsy.

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, carbon monoxide poisoning is so deadly because it functions as essentially a silent killer. The gas is both odorless and colorless.

The medical organization explained, "CO is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas made when fuel burns. Fuels include wood, gasoline, coal, natural gas, or kerosene. Breathing in CO fumes prevents the body from using oxygen correctly. This can harm the brain, heart, and other organs. People with health problems, such as heart and lung disease, are at greater risk for harm. Infants, children, pregnant people, and older adults are also at greater risk."

It also said that poisonings were more common in the winter months.

It said, "Most CO exposures happen in the winter in cold climates. The very common source of CO poisoning is unvented space heaters in the home. An unvented space heater uses combustible fuel and indoor air for the heating process. It vents the gases it makes into the room, instead of outdoors. A space heater that is not installed right or not working correctly can release CO and other toxic fumes into the room and use up much of the oxygen in the room."

Symptoms include headache, dizziness, weakness, seizures, and even death.