12-Year-Old Boy And Grandfather Found Dead Inside Tent During Camping Trip

In a tragic series of events, authorities discovered a 12-year-old boy and his grandfather dead in their tent. They had gone on a camping trip together.

According to The Telegraph, pre-teen Kaicy Brown went on a camping trip with his grandfather David Brown in Powys, Wales. That's when his uncle found them both unresponsive in their tents. He called first responders, but they could do nothing to help the boy and his grandfather.

Coroner Graeme Hughes told Pontypridd Coroner's Court that they're investigating the cause of death. As part of the investigation, the medical examiner is testing for carbon monoxide in their bodies. They want to see if the silent but deadly gas played a role in their passing.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

"My deepest condolences to all of you for the loss of both Kaicy and David in such tragic circumstances," Hughes told family members. The family also kicked off a GoFundMe after the camping trip deaths. The tribute remembers the 12 year old as thoughtful and kind.

Camping Trip Leads To Two Deaths

They wrote, "Kaicy was a kind, thoughtful and emotionally-aware boy who lit up a room with his smile and good sense of humour. He was also an exceptionally talented artist and impressed us with his attention to detail and incredible commitment to his artwork."

It continued, "Memories of Kaicy's fantastic starring role as Mrs Wolf, in the Year 6 production in July 2023, will always make us smile. His fashion show performance at our Year 6 residential was also thoroughly entertaining, combining his acting skills and sense of humour to put on a hilarious display for his peers and staff. A gentle soul, Kaicy made friends easily and was loved by his classmates and adults alike for his easy-going nature and support for others. Kaicy always upheld our Sonning values and was a true ambassador for the school. Kaicy was one of those pupils who had such a bright future ahead of him and someone we always felt would achieve great things in his life - a thought which makes this situation even harder as we remember someone so special."