Feral Emus Named Thelma and Louise Are On The Loose In South Carolina

Thelma and Louise are back and in their wildest adventures yet. No, we're not talking about the classic criminal duo, we're talking about a pair of emus. Just like their fictional counterparts, the pair are on the run and evading authorities.

Two emus escaped from their owner's property and have been on the loose in South Carolina. The Horry County Police Department saw some humor in the situation, saying, "We are not emu-sed."

Authorities say that the animals don't pose a risk. "The department is aware of the reported emus, and we have made contact with the owner. We are working to aid the owner in the effort to locate and capture the animals," the statement continued.

Thelma And Louise On The Loose

Owner , Sam Morace, says that Thelma and Louise have been on the loose for around three months, according to a Nov. 12 Facebook post.

Morace wrote, "For everyone that keeps seeing an emu, yes it is mine. There are 2 of them out. They got loose 3 months ago. They are feral and not trained like the ones we have at the house. Local law enforcement has already been at my house, we are trying to get a tranquilizer approved so we can bring them home. Thank you for all the concerns and questions. But if the emus were that easy to catch they would be home already."

In an interview with CBS News, Morace confirmed that she named the emus after Thelma and Louise from the classic film.

"They decided they wanted to hop the fence when we were trying to grab one of them to move her to another paddock and well she didn't like that," she said in a message. "So she living the wild life, well both of them are."

She further added that both Thelma and Louise are feral.

She warned about how Thelma and Louise might react to dogs.

"If your dogs try and attack her she will fight back. But she's just not randomly going to go to anyone or any animal," Morace said.