Birds Of Prey: Crazed Ostrich Attacks Kid On Field Trip At Alabama Farm

Field trips were some of the best days at school. A chance to get out of the classroom and explore the great world beyond. This one class got to take a field trip to Alabama's Choctafaula Animal Farm and I am sure there were all ecstatic. Well, that is until they sat helplessly as one of their classmates was attacked by an animal. A TikTok video shows the moment an ostrich attacks a kid on their class field trip.

Ostrich Attacks Kid On Field Trip

I bet you this kid was reevaluating his whole life in this moment. What he thought was going to be a relaxing day at the animal farm turned into quite the traumatic event for him. The Safari Ride does sound quite enjoyable. The Choctafaula website describes it as, "Choctafaula's main attraction is a guided wagon ride through our 460 acre ranch. With over 200 different animals on display, there's plenty of animals to see and feed!"

Well, doesn't that sound relaxing? I suppose it was until the student decided to feed the ostrich. Whiskey Riff shares that apparently the student got out of the wagon to feed the ostrich. While I know the website advertises feeding the animals as well, I assumed that would mean from inside of the wagon. Every wagon ride I have been on asks you to keep your hands and legs inside the wagon.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

However, for whatever reason, this young man got out of the wagon and wandered right over to the ostriches. Well, that is when this field trip took a turn for the worst. Apparently, he tripped on his way over there and fell down. The act of tripping set the ostrich off and "triggered its chasing instinct." Then the ostrich attacks the kid, effectively stomping him into the ground, not once, but twice.

The Internet Reacts As An Ostrich Attacks A Kid

Luckily, this kid made it back to the wagon in one piece. Although I am sure his body, and his pride, were both slightly bruised. The internet has mixed reviews on the matter, some finding the encounter outright hilarious while others were terrified for this child's safety.

One user joked "The Ostrich said, 'Get your a** back on that trailer!'" Another added, "I know he drove home with the radio off." A third recognized that it was funny and sad all at once. She wrote, "I'm sorry I laughed way too hard at this. I hope he's okay though!"

Others pointed out how dangerous it is when an ostrich attacks a kid. One user wrote, "People don't understand their stomps are known to kill lions!!! Bro could have died!" Another confirmed, "I'm not sure if people realize how dangerous an ostrich can be they can disembowel you in seconds, this is scary." After learning of the dangers an ostrich can inflict I am sure glad to know that this kid didn't leave his field trip with more than a few bruises, and a bit of embarrassment.