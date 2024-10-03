Mountain Lion Was No Match For A Dog Owner And A Shovel: "Mountain Lions Love Dogs"

I'm going to go out on a limb and save this mountain lion never saw John Wick. Because you don't mess with a dog owner and his dog. A Colorado man recently killed a mountain lion with nothing but a shovel. He probably ended up saving his dog in the process from the big game cat.

A mountain lion hunter, Chi Neiman, was impressed by the feat and weighed in. Neiman said that the cats love to eat dogs if they have the opportunity to do so. "Don't kid yourself, mountain lions love dogs," Chi Neiman told Cowboy State Daily. "They will kill and eat dogs if they get a chance."

Game agents with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to the death of a mountain lion. The dog owner said the cat approached him and his husky while they were at a campground. The cat became aggressive upon noticing the dog, and the dog owner ended up using a shovel to defend them. When all was said and done, the dog owner killed the big cat.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Dog Owner Kills Mountain Lion

"As far as killing one (mountain lion) with a shovel, that would take some effort," Neiman said.

When officers arrived, they found the big cat dead on the hood of the man's jeep.

"The man said his dog, a husky, began growling and barking as the lion approached," CPW reports. "When the lion got within about 10 feet, the dog engaged it and the man grabbed a shovel, which he used to strike the lion in the head, killing it. The CPW officer's preliminary finding was that the man was in fear of his life and acted in self-defense when confronted by a lion acting unusual and extremely aggressive."

Agents said that the man and his dog weren't injured. "Because the man suffered no injuries and was never touched by the lion, this incident does not qualify as a mountain lion attack under CPW guidelines," the agency states.

Neiman theorizes that the mountain lion saw the husky as an easy meal. "I would say that if there was a dog there, and that lion was hurt and trying to get some food, I would think that dog is what drew it in," he said.