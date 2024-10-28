Mosquitos Pose Big Risk To Dogs — How To Keep Pets Safe

Mosquitos are often assumed to be little more than an annoying nuisance, but they can actually pose significant health risks to animals and humans alike.

Each year, it seems that stories of new viruses are passed to humans via mosquito bites. An often well-known mosquito-borne illness is the West Nile Virus. West Nile Virus is widely regarded as easily treatable, and relatively common in humans. Still, West Nile Virus can become serious, and in some cases, result in human fatality.

When looking at the dangers mosquitoes present for dogs specifically, it all again comes back to the diseases that the bugs can pass on. In the case of dogs, mosquitoes are able to pass along heartworm disease. Heartworm disease itself can be extremely dangerous for dogs. The disease can cause permanent damage to a dog's heart and arteries of the lungs. Moreover, heartworm disease can result in the death of a dog.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Mosquitos pick up heartworm larvae when they suck the blood of a previously-infected animal. The larvae can then be easily passed from the insect to the skin of the next critter it bites. Once the mosquito leaves for its next victim, the larae wiull actively move toward the wound left from the bite. Once the larvae enter the wound, the infection begins its spread.

Mosquitos Can Pass Heartworm Disease To Dogs

Notably, steps can be taken by dog owners to protect their pets from mosquito bites, and the potential complications which accompany them. Importantly, it is almost impossible to entirely eradicate the risk of mosquito bites, as the insects are so prevalent. Regardless though, there are plenty of options to work against the annoying bugs.

Removing stagnant water sources, mowing tall grass and adding screens to windows and doors are all effective measures in reducing the risks of mosquito-borne illnesses infecting dogs. Importantly, it is not suggested that pet owners use mosquito repellent which is intended for humans, on dogs.

According to Heartgard, dog owners should know the signs of a heartworm infection in their pets. Likewise, owners should not hesitate to schedule an appointment with a veterinarian if those signs are noticed in their dogs.