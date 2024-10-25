Woman Calls For Reform After Dog Dies In Beaver Trap

A woman is calling for stricter regulations on beaver traps after her dog ended up dying in one. It's a tragic tale that's calling for changes in trapping regulations in Wyoming. Others have gathered around the cause including a state senator.

Becky Barber says that her 8-year-old English bull terrier Jester died in February after getting caught in a beaver trap. Now, she's pushing for changes in the state. Her story drew the attention of Sen. Don Dockstader, R-Afton. Dockstader is introducing a bill on beaver trapping for the upcoming year.

That bill will include a number of changes such as mandatory setback distances from trails as well as mandatory education before you're allowed to put out traps. The bill is already getting some pushback. Trapper John Eckman said that the trap regulation will do more harm than good. He pointed out that beaver traps capture a number of predators.

"I'm 100% against setbacks," said Eckman, who is the vice president of the Wyoming Trappers Association. "Most predators, like people, travel on trails so how are we supposed to manage them 50 feet off the trail?"

Meanwhile, Barber is hoping to help train dogs to avoid beaver traps, preventing future tragedies. She said both parties must do their parts.

Beaver Trap Regulations

"This is something that could help break that gap (between trappers and pet owners), she said. "We don't want to stop trapping. I'm not a fan of trapping, but I'm not a hunter either, although I used to be. We recognize that everybody has their thing they like to do."

Eckman also doesn't support mandatory education. "As far as (trapper) education, I support education but not mandatory, unless it's mandatory that recreationists and dog walkers are mandated to attend a class," Eckman said.

According to Barber, someone had set up a trap right beside the road where Barber and others had to walk their dogs. Ultimately, agents wrote the person a ticket for using an illegal trap in the area.

Eckman believes that there shouldn't be regulations on beaver traps.

"It's public land, why isn't it mandatory for dog walkers to walk their dogs 50 feet off the trail? Why does the trapper always have to sacrifice?" he said. "Trapping is predator control, which means less livestock and wildlife predation, healthy predator populations. What value does dog walking bring to an ecosystem? Especially unleashed pets. When I say pets, I'm not referring to hunting dogs," he added.