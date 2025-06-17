Father Dies Saving His Two Daughters From Drowning In Fort Lauderdale, Florida On Father's Day

A father has tragically died while saving his two daughters on Father's Day weekend. The sad incident happened in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The father and two girls went swimming at Fort Lauderdale Beach to celebrate the holiday.

However, he ultimately traded his life for theirs when the two started drowning. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue (FLFR) confirmed that the man drowned at Fort Lauderdale Beach near the B Ocean Resort. Off-duty lieutenants lent their aid after learning about the man in the water.

"They were able to turn their trucks around and be the first responders from our fire rescue department," Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Daniel Moran said, per WFLA.

33-year-old father Antwon Wilson drowned while saving his 7 and 10-year-old daughters. Both were struggling in the water.

"The father made it to the daughter and was able to keep her afloat until lifeguards were able to get in and pull the daughter out," Moran said.

Father Drowns At Beach

Bystander Eslam Saad says that the father became overwhelmed in the water. He ended up going under the sea and couldn't make it back to the surface.

"I didn't think about anything - I didn't even tell my wife I'm going in the water again - I just jumped into the water," Saad told 7News Miami. "I just tried to swim - I just tried to get out with her - I think I did my best to get her closer to offshore."

"When I got close to her, I told her, 'Please, I know you are in panic. Please, do not do anything crazy, I will try my best to get you out,'" Saad also told the outlet. Both young girls were rescued.

Sadly, Wilson passed away at the scene. Meanwhile, Saad and one of the daughters ended up going to the hospital for treatment. The father sadly died from drowning.

"Once I got into the hospital and they made sure I'm okay, I was trying to ask about them, they told me her dad was already gone," Saad also told 7News Miami.

It is believed that the father died from an accidental drowning.