Two Tourists Drown At Popular Travel Destination Within Days Of Each Other

Two tourists have drowned just days apart at a popular travel destination in an odd bit of creepy coincidence. But the coincidences don't just stop there. Both tourists were from Australia, visiting Thailand. And both tourists drowned under very similar circumstances.

The man's wife reported him missing, according to Sky News Australia. He vanished while vacationing in Phuket. Sadly, a lifeguard at the beach in the area later spotted his body floating in the ocean. Police Lt. Col. Wiwat Chamnankit confirmed that strong currents likely played a role in his death.

He theorizes that the man couldn't swim back to shore, warning tourists coming to the country. However, the exact cause of death is under investigation.

Tourists Drown At Travel Destination

"Tourists should not go in the sea during these conditions when there are strong waves, unless they are with an experienced guide," Chamnankit said.

This comes just days after 22-year-old Corey Walsh also drowned in Thailand. Both tourists appear to be victims of strong currents. Walsh had chartered a boat off the coast of Ko Racha Yai when he was swept away.

"The victim had consumed a large amount of alcohol before entering the water. He was reportedly intoxicated and repeatedly jumped in and out of the sea before eventually drowning," said Lt. Col. Kanen Somrak of Chalong Police Station, according to News.com.au. "Only empty alcohol beverage bottles were discovered."

Meanwhile, John Walsh, the father of the deceased 22-year-old, mourned his loss. He said, "He was magnetic, people instantly adored him."

His family also established a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with funeral costs.

"From a stranger to family to friends," the organizer wrote in the fundraiser's description, "he seemed to put a smile on anyones face. we would like to help the family by doing this fundraiser to show support and just how much love this man bought to this world our condolences go out to the Walsh family and just a massive thankyou for bringing up this one of a kind gentleman."