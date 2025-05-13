Man Dies Trying To Save His Dog From Drowning At One Of California's Most Dangerous Beaches

A pet owner gave everything he had to try to save his dog from drowning at the beach. Sadly, that included his life as well.

The poor soul drowned after collapsing in the surf while trying to save his dog from the sea. The incident happened on May 8. San Francisco Fire Department responded to the calls of a drowning. The man apparently ran to his dog's aid while visiting Ocean Beach in California. While in the water, he collapsed "for an unknown reason" and died.

"Two adult females entered the surf line and affected a successful rescue of this male and called 911 while providing life-saving measures," officials added.

The police reported on the matter, saying, "Local Ocean Rescue workers appeared moments later and began CPR before the San Francisco Fire Department and Fire Paramedics arrived and began administering advanced life support measures."

Man Dies Trying To Save Dog

They continued, "Ocean Rescue arrived on the scene two minutes after dispatch and initiated CPR. San Francisco Fire Department and San Francisco Fire Paramedics arrived four minutes after dispatch, initiated advanced life support measures, and transported the adult to a local hospital in critical condition. We are saddened to report that this adult male succumbed to his injuries. The dog this man rescued was able to exit the water independently and is OK."

Unfortunately, the man later died at a local hospital. As far as the dog, it may have been a bit of a false alarm. The dog was able to safely leave the ocean and made its way back to the beach. It suffered no injuries. Ocean Beach remains one of California's deadliest beaches with eight deaths between 2014 and 2020, according to National Weather Service data.

Reportedly, the man was middle-aged. While it would appear the man drowned, it's also possible that he had a heart attack from the stress of the situation. An autopsy will reveal what happened to the man and give answers for his death. Authorities warn against trying to save your dog.

"This is an unfortunate reminder not to enter the water for humans or pets but rather, to call 911," authorities warned.