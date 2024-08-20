Fans Are Concerned For Alicia Silverstone After She Appears To Eat Poisonous Berry On Social Media

I'm sure there's a Clueless joke in here somewhere. Fans are concerned for actor Alicia Silverstone after she appears to eat a poisonous berry on social media.

Fans became concerned after the actor posted a video to TikTok about a strange berry she discovered. Not embracing her inner survivalist, she popped the berry in her mouth without thinking about it being poisonous. "I've discovered something, and I can't figure out what it is, and I need your help," Silverstone said. She showcased a small berry shaped like a cherry tomato. "I just bit into it because it was on the street."

She decided that it wasn't a tomato, showcasing that the berry appeared to grow on a bush. She said that she saw the bush while in England. "So what the heck is this?" she asked. She also showed the inside of the fruit, deciding that you're not supposed to eat this. "It's almost like a pepper," she said while chewing. "Does anyone know what this is? I don't know what it is. I need someone to tell me."

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Alicia Silverstone Scares Fans

Alarmed viewers quickly became concerned for Silverstone's health. They pointed out the berry was possibly poisonous. One said it appeared to be a Jerusalem cherry. "OMG NO!! Jerusalem Cherry very poisonous in the Nightshade family, Hope you are ok," one person commented on the post. Others also supported that Silverstone ate a Jerusalem cherry. They threw around terrible adjectives like "toxic" and "dangerous."

"Is Alicia ok??? We need an update!" One wrote. Another said it could be fatal if ingested.

"Girl! Berries are either great or freaking poisonous! Don't eat random bush-things," one said. Another wrote, "WOMAN! UPDATE US! ARE YOU ALIVE AND WELL!?!"

"In Girl Scouts, I learned red is dead," another added. So what's so bad about a Jerusalem cherry? Well, it's called a solanum pseudocapsicum in its scientific name. According to the Northern New England Poison Center, it can cause a host of nasty symptoms including vomiting, drowsiness, hallucinations, and heart rate issues.

Since posting the video, Silverstone hasn't been active on social media. Is she okay? Fans want to know.