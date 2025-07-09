Being struck by lightning never used to be a fear of mine. It was something that seemed so unlikely that it never crossed my radar. However, after soccer players were killed by it, I became more fearful. Now, the famous Colorado camel was struck by lightning and lost its life as well. People are devastated, and I am never leaving the house during a thunderstorm again.

Famous Colorado Camel Struck By Lightning

If you think camels can't be famous, then you should visit Colorado. Larry the camel is a celebrity in the northern parts of Colorado. Not only did he often appear in parades, but he even visited local schools and senior centers. Larry was always the talk of the town. He still is today, however, for a less positive reason.

Cowboy State Daily shared the devastating news that just two days after visiting seniors, Larry, the famous Colorado camel, was struck by lightning and killed. The unfortunate event happened on the Fourth of July as the 15-year-old camel was "roaming in his pasture on the Chipeta Ranch." Larry's owner, Bethany Aurin shared that she considered Larry "her third child."

However, she is not the only person who will feel this traumatic loss. According to Tracy DeliQuadri, secretary of the Troublesome Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation Inc. and a volunteer at the Chipeta Ranch, Larry was " a beloved member of this community." The camel attended various events around town, including The Steamboat Steakhouse.

Additionally, the camel was no stranger to fireworks, parades, or people. He often frequented and appeared in "Fourth of July parades, winter carnivals, and other events where he won over everyone." In fact, just two days before the famous Colorado camel was struck by lightning, he was posing for pictures and giving kisses.

Reports indicated that the lightning instantly killed Larry. The whole event is very unfortunate,e and the entire community will mourn Larry's loss. The Aurin family is preparing a statement to honor the life and death of their beloved camel.