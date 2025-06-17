11 Incredible Camel Facts That Are Sure To Blow Your Mind

Camels are seriously underrated animals. Apart from their massive hump(s), I feel like most people don't pay them much attention. After all, unless you are in a desert or a zoo, you will probably never see this animal. However, don't let that deter you from learning about these impressive creatures. Here are 11 incredible camel facts that are sure to amaze you. They may even move the camel higher up on your list of favorite animals.

1. They Have A Special Nickname

Reader's Digest shares that these massive mammals have earned themselves a special nickname. They are often referred to as "ships of the desert." This is not only because of the immense amounts of cargo they can carry, but also because of their rolling-like motion when they walk. It slightly mimics the way a ship may roll across the waves of the ocean. This occurs because they move both legs of their body at the same time (i.e., both left legs simultaneously, then both right legs), which causes them to rock back and forth.

2. There Are Three Types Of Camels

Many people do not know this incredible fact from the list of camel facts, but it is true. Treehugger shares that there are three types of camels in the world: "dromedary camels (or Arabian camels), Bactrian camels (or Asian camels), and wild Bactrian camels (Camelus ferus)." Dromedary camels are the ones with the single hump, while Bactrian camels have two humps.

3. Camels Have Eyelashes You Should Envy

Forget eyelash extensions, these guys don't need them. Camels have two sets of very long eyelashes; however, unlike humans, it is not for aesthetic purposes. Instead, it is to help them survive in the desert. These long lashes help keep the sand out of their eyes. Fortunately, that's a good thing, because if you've ever gotten sand in your eye, then you know how painful it can be.

4. Camels Do Not Store Water In Their Humps

I know, right? Sometimes it feels like everything we think we know is a lie! This is one of those camel facts that surprises everyone. I don't know where we all got this notion, because I believed it too, but it is simply not the case. However, it is used to store something, fat! The fat that is stored in the hump then releases both energy and water if there are no resources available for the camel. Additionally, it helps the camel stay cool in the desert because most of its fat is in one place rather than covering its entire body.

5. They Are Literally Built For The Desert

Camels are literally built for the desert. Their long eyelashes, and fat-storing humps are just two of the adaptations that these incredible animals have. They also have extra-thick lips that allow them to eat harsh plants that other animals cannot. Additionally, they have thick pads of skin on their chest and knees to protect them from the hot sand. Furthermore, their large feet allow them to easily walk across the sand without sinking in. They can even close their nostrils to prevent sand from getting in! Talk about some cool camel facts!

6. Camels Are Very Strong

This may be one of those camel facts that doesn't surprise you. After all, most people know that camels transport goods. However, I bet you didn't know just how strong a camel actually is. The Society for the Protection of Animals Abroad (SPANA) shares that camels "can carry up to 900 pounds for 25 miles a day." Now that is impressive.

7. A Camel's Hump Can Store Up To 80 Pounds Of Fat

While the camel's hump isn't storing water, it is storing fat. Also, it is not a small amount of fat. A camel's hump can store up to 80 pounds of fat! Camels with large fat reserves in their hump can survive weeks without food or water. Something that can prove to be quite useful in the desert.

8. Camels Are Social Animals

Camels are not solitary. Instead, they travel in herds, typically comprising about 30 camels. They generally are not aggressive towards one another, unless males are establishing dominance during breeding. They communicate with one another using various sounds, and babies stay with their mothers for three to five years after birth.

9. They Are Unusual When It Comes To Sleep

I could never be a camel, let's just say that. If I get less than six hours of quality sleep, I'm a mess. In contrast, the camel needs far less. Treehugger shares that out of a six or 7-hour night, they only sleep an average of 1.7 hours. That is the only time they are getting REM sleep, "while the rest of the time is spent browsing, ruminating, or being awake." Additionally, they can sleep standing or lying down.

10. They Can Drink A Lot At Once

Finding water in the desert can be very difficult. It is why camels so often rely on the fat stored in their hump to provide them with energy and water. However, SPANA shares that "When a camel finally does find water, it can drink up to 40 gallons in one go." That is a ton of water! For a visual, the average car can hold between 12-16 gallons of gas. So the camel is drinking more than three times that amount.

11. Camels Are Faster Than You Think

This is another one of those camel facts that often surprises people. I think movies have depicted them as these slow, lumbering creatures. Perhaps it is because they are always weighted down with things. However, camels are actually quite quick on their feet. They can travel at up to 40 miles per hour, which is the same as a racehorse!