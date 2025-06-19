Colorado Campground Bans Tents For Terrifying Reason

A campground banning tents? Well, that is not something you hear every day. After all, when thinking of camping and campgrounds, one of the first things that comes to mind is tents. So, what would cause a Colorado campground to ban tents? I'll tell you, they had a good and terrifying reason to do so.

Colorado Campground Bans Tents For Terrifying Reasons

Difficult Campground is a popular campground in Colorado's White River National Forest. Recently, they have taken the unusual step of banning tents and "all other soft-sided shelters," according to Outdoor Life. What would cause a Colorado campground to ban tents? I'll tell you...bears. That's right, one family had an encounter with a bear that was terrifying enough to warrant a ban on tents.

Outdoor Life shares the story. The incident took place on June 9 at the public campground. A family was enjoying their time, camping in the wilderness. The mother and father slept in one tent, and right next to them, their two children slept in their tent. While the young girl and boy, both under the age of 12, were asleep, they had a surprise visitor. A black bear came up to their tent in the middle of the night and started poking around. Luckily, the bear did not enter the tent where the children were sleeping.

However, Outdoor Life shares that "The campground hosts said the bear left puncture marks on the tent." That is enough to spook anyone, let alone two children. Although I must say, the children handled it very calmly. The parents were unaware of the event until the next morning, when their children told them of the incident. The family still enjoyed a hike together the following day.

More On The Colorado Campground Ban On Tents

While the family did not seem too bothered by the event, the Colorado campground decided to act by imposing a ban on tents. The ban will be in effect for the next two months. The campground is no stranger to this type of incident. The campground hosts shared that they had experienced similar issues the previous year. This is due to "food-conditioned bears" who know that humans often have yummy treats in their tents and coolers. I suppose the bears think it is only fair that we share. After all, we are guests in their home.

If you are interested in camping at the Difficult Campground over the next two months, have no fear. Hard-sided campers and trailers are still permitted, and they are a little more bear-proof, which should offer you peace of mind. Additionally, a general reminder was sent out to the public, urging them to take every precaution when it comes to properly storing their food.