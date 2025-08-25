Family Speaks Out After 13-Year-Old Dies After Being Pinned Underwater By Tree: "Concerned This Will Happen Again"

A 13-year-old tragically passed away after getting pinned underwater by a tree. Now, his family is concerned if something doesn't change then someone else will die.

13-year-old Kane Edwards died back in 2022. A recent investigation into his death found he died by drowning and that a tree at the bottom of the river pinned him under it, according to BBC News. Now, the family is speaking out about their concerns over the swimming hole where their son died. Located in the River Tawe in Wales, they highlight the lack of lifesaving equipment at the swimming spot. Kane's uncle Gethin Edwards spoke out about his nephew's death.

He said, "A known swimming area for children, at the minimum, there should be a life buoy present there."

13-Year-Old Dies After Getting Pinned By Tree

"Just last night there were five or six children swimming in the river in this area," he also continued. "It's a well-known swimming spot in Morriston, so Kane was not going to be the first or last person to be swimming there."

The family is concerned that this will happen again. However, Andrew Suter, Swansea Council's water safety manager, says there's a plan to make access to the swimming spot more difficult by adding foliage. Additionally, Kane is the only known fatality at the area with his death being a freak accident due to the tree.

"Kane tragically probably drowned at the moment he was last seen by his friend," the corner added.

Speaking to WalesOnline in June 2024, his family reflected on the tragic death of the 13-year-old. They described him as kind and outgoing and a joy to be around.

"He was very sporty, very lively. And really close to his mother and family. He wasn't really naughty and mischievous. But he also wasn't a quiet boy," they told the outlet. "He was generally a really nice, easy going and lovely boy - he would talk to anyone - he meant everything to his family, especially his brothers. He was so full of life - he was the entertainment of the family."

It's a tragedy that he got pinned by the tree and drowned. It was a horrible accident.