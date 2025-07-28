Mom Dies After Tree Falls On Her At Daughter's Softball Camp

A mom has sadly died after going to watch her daughter play at a softball camp. Tree branches fell from a tree and crushed the woman while she was in Pennsylvania to support her child.

49-year-old Gendie Miller sadly died from her resulting injuries. According to station WTAE, she was at the softball camp at Renziehausen Park in McKeesport to support her 16-year-old daughter, Marlee. That's when tree branches fell onto the mom and crushed her in a freak accident. Following her death family friend and coach on Marlee's Nitro Fastpitch travel softball team set up a fundraiser for the family.

"While watching their daughter Marlee perform multiple drills before scrimmaging in front of college coaches, they decided to sit under a large shady tree since temperatures were in the 90s," the message on the page stated.

It continued, "Suddenly, the tree started to make cracking noises and a very large branch fell, striking Gendie in the head, knocking her unconscious to the ground, and entrapping her under the tree."

Death At Softball Camp

"Emergency services came, rushed her in an ambulance to Forbes Hospital Trauma Center in Monroeville to evaluate whether or not they could handle the situation or life flight her to Presbyterian in Pittsburgh. Before they could get to Forbes, she stopped breathing and was pronounced dead on arrival," the post added.

Meanwhile, Gendie's husband, Bill, mourned her death. He said she was supportive of their daughter's softball dreams.

"She would never miss a practice or an event, high school, travel ball, whatever it was. That was who she was," he said. "I said to my wife, 'Let's go.' I jumped out of my chair, felt a small branch of some sort that grazed my leg. And I immediately turned to my right to look back at her, and she was face down with large, multiple branches and limbs."

"To be so traumatic, and with the heavy load of the type of branch and limb, it was devastating. And I can tell you that she didn't die from her heart, because her heart's too big," he added, per the outlet.

Bill remembers how generous and kind his late wife was.

"She would give you the shirt off her back," he said. "I think I'm in shock, and surreal that it obviously hasn't hit me the worst - nor my daughter, for that matter. She is being very strong. And, you know, worried about that, just as I'm worried about her."