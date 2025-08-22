A video went viral recently after it showed an alligator in the same waters as a shiver of lemon sharks. Curious onlookers gazed at the scene unfolding before them, hopeful that they would witness one of the most epic duels in animal history. Alas, their hopes were squandered as the two seemed to coexist peacefully. Still, seeing sharks and an alligator swimming together was a rare and fascinating sight.

Sharks And An Alligator Seen Swimming Together In Viral Video

These would-be swimmers soon realized that today was not the day to jump in the water. As they were hanging from the docks, a group of people noticed a shiver of lemon sharks and an alligator swimming together. The scene unfolded in the waters off South Carolina near Hilton Head. A video, captured by @ginaroseathans, shows the epic moment. The clip, which appropriately features the theme music from Jaws, starts off showcasing a massive lemon shark swimming beneath the surface. From there, the camera pans over to show multiple other lemon sharks swimming together just beneath the dock. Children eagerly hang over the railing to get a better look.

As they do, an unlikely creature slowly emerges from beneath. Now, this video has just gotten a whole lot more interesting. Not only do these people get to witness a group of lemon sharks, but they also get to see an alligator. Sharks and alligators do not typically coexist in the same waters. Sharks are almost exclusively found in saltwater and deep in the ocean. Whereas alligators are found in freshwater swamps and on land. I suppose this alligator didn't get the memo.

No Fight Today

The alligator curiously pokes its head out from under the dock. Then, it begins to make its way towards the group of lemon sharks. However, rather than starting an all-out brawl, the sharks don't seem to pay the alligator any mind. Nevertheless, the gator makes the wise decision to keep to the docks, never venturing too far out. Eventually, the crowd seemed to become too much for the alligator, and he made a swift exit. The lemon sharks continued to swim about the area, enjoying their day. The NY Post shared what Morgan Hart, the Alligator Project Leader for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, had to say.

"The two titans usually coexist if they're of similar size," he claimed. Perhaps that is why no fight ensued here. Even though the alligator was vastly outnumbered, the sharks took note of its size and realized it could be a potential foe. Luckily, the alligator didn't appear to be a juvenile, because while the comorodery exists among adults, adolescents of either species can serve as easy prey." While some people were left disappointed that this was not some extreme animal duel, the majority of people emphasized how unique the experience was to see sharks and an alligator swimming together.