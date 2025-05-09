Family Pulls Kids Out Of School And Quits Their Jobs To Live Life On A Sailboat And Travel The World

This family is honestly living my dream — or at least part of it. I think it is safe to assume that a majority of people dream of traveling the world. Seeing what beauty different corners of the world have to offer us. However, most of us just get two weeks vacation a year to make it happen. Therefore, the majority of people are banking on retirement being the time they have to explore. Well, after each of these parents lost one of their own parents they decided waiting for retirement was no longer an option. Instead, this family pulled their kids out of school and quit their jobs. Now, this family has decided to live on a sailboat and travel the world together.

How This Family Can Live On A Sailboat And Travel The World

Sara Rice, 41, and her husband, Lee, 45, always wanted to travel. However like most of us, life pushed that dream to the back burner. However, when they each lost one of their parents they decided it was time to start living the life they always dreamed. So, they began their search for a boat. The NY Post shares, "They bought a $15k, 45ft boat 11 years ago and spent six months traveling the east coast of Australia with their two children - Taj, 20, and Bella, 18 - as a trial run."

I guess that trail run went well because they are still on that boat and traveling the world. The trail run was so successful that Sara and Lee pulled the kids out of school and decided to live life on the sail boat full time. They homeschool the kids, catch their own food from the ocean, and are living a minimalistic lifestyle — with less possessions and more experiences. They spent five years exploring South East Asia and just three years ago they upgraded their boat. Now they travel the world on their "$40,000 53ft sailboat." Currently, they are exploring the area around Mexico and Costa Rica.

How The Family Feels About Their Choice

Although the idea of living on a boat makes me want to puke — I get sea sick — I can't help but admire this family and their dedication to travel the world. So, how does this family feel about the fact that they live on a sailboat? It seems like they are having the time of their lives. The NY Post shared some of their reactions. Sara comments on the sense of freedom that it offers them. She shared, "Being able to go surfing and waking up every morning is amazing."

Additionally she shares how stress-free life is without the typical car payments and mortgages. She admits that when she think of retuning to "regular" life it stresses her out. Furthermore, she commented on what a unique privilege it is for both her and her children. Not only to get to spend such quality time with them but also to help show them so many incredible places and perspectives. She shared, "It's such a unique way to grow up. It's a beautiful way to take everything in and have a different perspective." What an incredible life.