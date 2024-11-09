Couple Explains Why They Yanked Their Two Kids Out Of School To Travel The World

Don't we all wish that we could throw caution to the wind, abandon our 9 to 5s, and hit the open road? Well, that's exactly what one couple did. They took their two kids out of school and decided to travel the world. You see, the family was feeling a bit stuck and down in a rut. They weren't spending the quality time together that the parents wanted to.

Emma and Dan Niblett rented out their home in England, pulled their two sons out of school, and left for Bali. The couple has never looked back since.

"We recovered from the COVID pandemic and felt [like] we were repeating the same cycle," Emma Niblett told the UK-based outlet LeedsLive. "We weren't having time together as a family."

She also noticed that her two sons started to spend a lot more time on their screens. She didn't want technology to become their lives.

"We wanted to see the boys in different cultures. They were spending more time on screens," she told LeedsLive. Fortunately, Emma works remotely so could travel the open roads. "We decided to leave and go as far as we could go."

Couple Travels The Globe

They saw Bali as a chance to start over and recconect with one another.

"It's 20% of what we were paying in the UK," Niblett shared. They could have three meals for the price of $40 to $50. Sign me up! Despite traveling, the couple still wanted their sons to get an education. They ended up enrolling the boys in school at the country.

"The ethos is different. They are able to pick their own projects, [and] they are learning about the local area and language," Niblett told LeedsLive. "It's less academic and more about functioning in the world. When they started, the boys said, 'Where are the desks? Why are we not sat in rows?'"

The couple hopes the experience creates a lasting impact in their children.

"Just being with people from different backgrounds, it [can] open your eyes to so much more," she said. "Living in Bali is really encouraging us to slow down and live in the moment."

So far, they family has traveled to Australia, New Zealand, and also to Japan.