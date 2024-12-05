Holiday On The Ocean: Family Has Minimalist Christmas On Their Boat

Christmas doesn't always have to be the biggest and most lavish event of the year. Sometimes less is more, at least that is the case with this family. They decided to have a minimalist Christmas as they celebrate the holiday on their boat this year.

Celebrating The Holiday On A Boat

Stephanie Stevens, her husband Richard, and their two children, Jesse and Roux, live aboard a boat. Their boat, named Pinnacle, is now their home and mode of transportation. They family chose to lead a more minimalistic lifestyle and sail the world about a year ago. That lifestyle doesn't stop just because it is Christmas. Seeing as living space on a boat is small, the family must keep their presents to a minimum — hence the minimalistic Christmas.

Stephanie told Daily Mail that she and her husband now focus on small gifts and surprises. Things such as, "Stickers, sea shells, stationary, and notepads." When celebrating the holiday on a boat, all gifts are practical. The content creator even admitted that they started a new tradition aboard the boat. "A simple toy car has become a tradition," she told Daily Mail. "The kids received one for every country we've visited, and with 22 countries so far, their collection is growing."

Planning For Guests During Minimalist Christmas

If the family is expecting company for Christmas they plan ahead. They order the items and ship them to their guests. Then, the guests bring the items to the boat so they can exchange on the boat. However, Stephanie admits that having a minimalist Christmas proves how the holiday is about more than the material items. She said, "Christmas for us is less about the 'stuff' and more about creating special memories together, wherever we are in the world." However, she admits that her children always need new clothes as they are growing rapidly.

Finally, she argues that her boys aren't missing out by celebrating this holiday on the boat. Not only were they too young to remember a "traditional" Christmas but Stephanie and her husband work hard to make the boat festive. She shares, "We bake Christmas biscuits, put up a tree, even if it's a small one, play Christmas songs, and read festive stories together. These simple rituals keep the holiday spirit strong aboard.

