5 Ways To Keep Your Christmas Decorations Wildlife Friendly This Year

Everyone loves to be festive during the Christmas season. One of the best ways to be festive is by putting up some epic holiday decorations. However, while those outdoor decorations may look nice, they can be hazardous to local wildlife. If you want to be festive this year, but ensure it is safe for wildlife then this article is for you. Here are 5 ways that you can keep your Christmas decorations wildlife friendly this year.

1. Reuse Old Decorations

When thinking of things that are wildlife friendly, sustainability comes to mind. One way that you can practice sustainability is by reusing the same decorations time and time again. A great example of this is buying a fake Christmas tree. Christmas trees are the most central of Christmas decorations, so not having to worry about getting a new one each year is a win for you and the environment. Similarly, try to purchase decorations that will not go out of style so you can reuse them again and again.

2. Go To A Christmas Tree Farm

If you cannot stomach the thought of not having a real tree for Christmas, there is still a way to have one that is wildlife-friendly. Mutual of Omaha shares how supporting a local Christmas tree farm can be great for the environment. Not only do these farms typically not use pesticides but "While your Christmas tree grows, it's producing oxygen and absorbing carbon dioxide." Furthermore, "Once your tree is cut down and the farmer plants again for the next year, the cycle repeats." So if you need a real tree for your Christmas decorations, this is the way to go.

3. Have A Wildlife Friendly Edible Tree

Don't just have Christmas decorations for yourself, make them for the local wildlife too. You can do this by creating a wildlife edible tree. Instead of covering your tree with plastic balls and beads, cover it with treats that are safe for animals to enjoy. Most people decorate with birds and deer in mind, as they are typical wildlife seen around the holiday season. Backwoodsmama shares a great list of wildlife friendly Christmas decorations that she puts on her outdoor tree.

Healthy Treats For Your Wildlife Tree

Dehydrated fruit slices hung on a string (apples, oranges, pear)

Fresh fruit and veggies hung on a string (apples, pears, berries, watermelon, grapes, oranges, banana and carrots)

Homemade bird seed ornaments or suet cakes

Pinecone or orange bird feeders

Popcorn and cranberry garland

4. Recycle Your Tree

After you are finished taking down your Christmas decorations, do not think supporting the wildlife has stopped. Instead of just throwing your tree away recycle it by giving it a proper home and purpose. Search for organizations that will reuse the tree. Some turn it into compost and use it in local gardens. Another creative use for Christmas trees is enrichment activities for animals at zoos. Who would have thought your Christmas decorations could be fun for animals as well. Just ensure you remove all ornaments and harmful materials to keep it wildlife friendly. Examples of zoos that accept Christmas trees are Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden.

5. Be Mindful Of Your Christmas Lights

Christmas lights are probably one of the most used Christmas decorations. However they can also be some of the most dangerous to wildlife. Deer and birds can get stuck in the lights and injure themselves. Additionally, the added lights outdoors can cause confusion to nocturnal animals. If you want to have Christmas lights but ensure they are wildlife friendly, here is what you should do.