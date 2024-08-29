Family of Grand Canyon Flash Flood Victim Raise Donations For Her Search Team

Out of tragedy comes a good deed in a cruel world. The family of a late Grand Canyon flash flood victim is raising donations for her search team.

Chenoa Nickerson died while hiking at the Grand Canyon. She got caught up in a flash flood and swept away. A rescue team searched for days for her before locating her body. She disappeared after a storm at Havasu Canyon. Following her disappearance, the National Park Service searched for three days for her.

Following her passing, her family launched a GoFundMe. They wanted to raise money to show their appreciation for the National Park Service Search and Rescue.

"These brave men and women utilized every resource to find our sister by navigating dangerous terrain with extremely limited methods of communication while leaving no stone unturned," the fundraiser's caption said. "We are profoundly grateful for them and fully acknowledge that they defied the impossible to bring our family the gift of closure."

So far, they've nearly $20,000 of their $500,000 goal. They also want donors to write thank yous for the service.

Grand Canyon Victim

"The only thing that we want is Chenoa's memory to live on forever, and knowing her heart and what she would want, I think it's a perfect way to pay it forward to the men and women of the search and rescue and other first responders that helped locate her body," her brother, Janosh Wolters, told 12 News.

Furthermore, the family described the Grand Canyon hiker as a kind and happy person. They said that she had an "infectious smile."

"As a family, we need and desire for nothing except for Chenoa to be honored and remembered the way she carried herself in life and in the way we now carry her in our hearts," the family continued.

Nickerson died while hiking with her husband at the Grand Canyon. A flash flood overwhelmed the area with a downpour. The water ended up sweeping away the couple While local rafters managed to save her husband, there was nothing they could do for the couple. Authorities are investigating the incident, but it sounds like a terrible tragedy.