Authorities Find Body Of Missing Hiker Swept Away At Grand Canyon

The body of a missing hiker was recently found on Sunday. Authorities confirmed the body is Chenoa Nickerson, the hiker who disappeared after a flash flood struck the Grand Canyon. Her family is thanking searchers for finding their loved one and is now asking for privacy during this difficult time.

Body Of Missing Hiker Discovered At Grand Canyon

The NY Post shares that Chenona Nickerson was "swept away into Havasu Creek above the Colorado River confluence around 1:30 p.m. Thursday." Nickerson was not wearing a life jacket when the flood swept her away. Although rescuers saved over 100 people, including Nickerson's husband, they did not find her until days after the flash flood ripped through the Grand Canyon.

The Grand Canyon Park website shared a statement when Nickerson went missing. They shared photographs or her, along with a description, asking for assistance in the search and rescue mission for her. Her location was described as, "approximately 1/2 mole north of the confluence of Havasu Canyon and the Colorado River during a flash flood event."

They further reported that after the flood occurred around 1:30 p.m., several hikers became stranded in the affected area. Search and rescue teams quickly began efforts around 3 p.m to save those who had been stranded. However, Chenoa Nickerson was still missing.

A group of individuals discovered the body of the missing hiker while rafting down the Colorado River around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. After the search team arrived to the scene, they transported Nickerson's body by helicopter to the medical examiner's office. The medical examiner is still investigating her death.

Flash Floods In The Grand Canyon

Flooding is common in the area where Nickerson went missing. That specific region is prone to flooding. Additionally, it is remote and challenging to get to. While many hikers were trapped, the NY Post mentions that "an estimated 104 tribal members and tourists near Havasupai Falls have been evacuated since Thursday after floodwaters left them stranded."

Unfortunately, Chenoa was not one of the many who made it to safety. Her family honored her with a statement.