'Duck Dynasty' Star Si Robertson Hospitalized After Hunting Accident

Duck Dynasty star Si Robertson had to rush to the emergency room after a hunting accident. The elder Duck Dynasty hunter ended up taking a nasty fall.

Robertson was injured enough to miss the latest episode of the Duck Call Room podcast. Robertson's friend Justin Martin revealed that the reality star hurt himself. Justin, Si, and two other hunters went to Arkansas on a duck hunt last weekend. While getting off the boat, Robertson ended up falling and taking a nasty tumble. Martin blamed Robertson being in a hurry for why he hurt himself.

"Typical Silas Robertson, he's in a dang hurry to get out of the boat and into the Polaris, he fell," Martin recalled. "He fell trying to get out of the boat...it's steep right there. He went to take a long step instead of waiting on us."

Unfortunately, when he fell, Si landed right on his oxygen tank. The reality star quickly got up. Martin said, "He bounced right back up...he didn't want anybody to see that he fell."

Si Robertson Injured

Afterward, Si tried to deny that he hurt himself. But it was obvious to the group."We get back to the clubhouse, and breakfast is done and we're looking up and there's no Si. He's just sitting outside in the cold. I immediately thought he had a concussion because it was out of character," Justin said. "He ate and he was real quiet. Another red flag, right?"

Unfortunately, Robertson's condition didn't improve upon going home. Three days later, Robertson ended up at the emergency room. The reality star was in a lot of pain and also had low oxygen. His wife suggested that he go to urgent care. But urgent care doctors told him to go to the emergency room immediately.

At the ER, doctors performed X-rays on his lungs and ribs. Fortunately, they determined that Si didn't break his ribs. Likewise, his bloodwork showed that he was good as well. They suspect that he probably bruised his ribs. As far as his oxygen levels, they theorize that he suffered panic attacks from being concerned.

Fortunately, Si is now home and recovering.