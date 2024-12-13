'Duck Dynasty' Stars Give Health Update On Phil Robertson After Alzheimer's Disease Announcement

Duck Dynasty stars and brothers Jase and Alan Robertson are speaking out about their father Phil Robertson's Alzheimer's Disease. They gave an update on the Robertson patriarch after announcing Phil was battling the disease.

On their podcast Unashamed with the Robertson Family, the brothers thanked all of their supporters for sending love their way.

"The outpouring of love, of support, of prayer just has almost been overwhelming for me," Alan said.

They said that Phil improved a little after the announcement.

"During that little transition time [between filming and airing], Phil had a little bit of a reprieve from, you know, his pain," Jase said. "Although his overall conditions remain the same, he just felt better. We had gone down and had lunch with him, [my wife] Missy and I, because, you know, if you bring him really good food, you can persuade him to eat."

Phil Robertson Is Thankful

Jase explained that Phil became a bit picky with what he's eating these days. Phil has been struggling to eat food and just wasn't typically doing well. The lack of appetite is a symptom of the disease, according to Jase.

"We've all realized as that us as Robertsons are food snobs," he said. "So we had to upgrade the menu and all of a sudden he's more [hungry]. He's not hungry at all. He just has to make himself eat."

Jase wanted to thank all of the fans for their love and support. He said that it's been tough on the family and tough on Phil as well.

"He had a little reprieve from the pain and I really feel like it was just the prayers," Jase said. "Because, you know, for months, he's been on a downward decline."

However, Jase said that Phil's lowest point came before the announcement. The family believes the positive support from fans has helped Phil to have more will power.

"It was the first time I really saw some improvement. He felt a little better. We had a good conversation, and he was kind of in tune with the conversation," Jase noted.