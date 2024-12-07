'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson Diagnosed With Alzheimer's Disease: Family Weighs In On Declining Health

Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson is struggling with declining health. His family confirmed that doctors diagnosed him with Alzheimer's disease.

Phil's son Jase Robertson shared the heartbreaking news on the podcast Unashamed with The Robertson Family, titling the episode "Phil's Diagnosis." Jase revealed that Phil was in the early stages of dementia and is also battling a blood disease. The Robertson elder is in a bad way in regard to his health.

"It's causing problems with his entire body and he has early stages of Alzheimer's so if you put those things together, he's just not doing well. He's really struggling," Jase revealed. Phil was missing from the podcast episode, and his son said that he was in too bad of shape to make it.

"He keeps saying, 'I'm gonna get back to the podcast,'" his son shared. "But I'm like, 'Well, Phil, you can barely walk around without crying out in pain.'"

Phil Robertson Diagnosed With Alzheimer's Disease

He also told Phil, "You know, your memory is not what it once was." Meanwhile, Alan Robertson agreed that Phil has his good days and bad days.

"You have good days and bad days," Alan Robertson added. "It's the same with dad. They're will be some days he's a little better, you know, a little more witty but other days not so much."

However, the one thing that has his sons and family worried is the fact that Phil is losing weight. He just can't seem to keep weight on him. "He just can't retain weight, he keeps losing weight, and he's just not able to do much," Jase added.

Unfortunately, there's not much they can do for Phil. They can just make him comfortable.

"We have a team of doctors then we have another set of doctors who are looking at all of the tests and they're all in agreement that there is no curing what he has," Jase said. "What do you do? We're trying to make him a little more comfortable."

Jase said he first noticed Phil's decline after he went hunting with the family. The family had "one of the best opening days we've ever had" but Phil didn't fire his weapon.

"After the hunt, he said, 'Jase, I was miserable," he recalled. "He was just hurting and he couldn't do anything. He just said ''y'all don't call me, I'll call you when I'm ready to go back.' If he's unable to go duck hunting, that tells you all you need to know."