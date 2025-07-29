'Duck Dynasty' Star Reveals Someone Burglarized Their Car And Stole Their Bible And Credit Cards

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff has not had a good time. During a trip to Atlanta with her husband and family, someone broke into their car and stole their things.

During an episode of her Whoa That's Good podcast, Robertson and husband Christian Huff detailed what happened. They had visited the Georgia city with their two daughters. While the family went to eat, someone took the opportunity to break into the car. They returned from the restaurant to find their car burglarized.

"[They] stole our backpacks, which had important things in there including all of our family's passports," the Duck Dynasty star explains. They stole credit cards and other things. "They stole his Bible that he's had forever. I mean, it was sad."

'Duck Dynasty' Robbery

Following the burglary, the Duck Dynasty family turned to their faith for guidance. They prayed that the thieves would experience a change of heart and experience guilt for their actions. So far, this doesn't appear to have been the case.

"We also prayed that the fear of God would follow them," Christian says.

"I prayed it would lead them to repentance," Sadie adds, "and they would open Christian's Bible and start reading it. And feel the fear of the Lord."

The family would have to go get more credit cards, passports, and other identifying documents. But the Duck Dynasty star says the robbery also scared their daughters, 4-year-old Honey and 2-year-old Haven.

"The windows are punched in. We have over an hour drive to where we are actually trying to get to. And we had to drive there with the windows busted out on the interstate in Atlanta," Sadie said.

Her oldest daughter was more aware of what happened and had questions about the car.

"Honey is a very curious kid. She's just like me. And it was very sad to break that to her, and talk to her about what life can be like sometimes," Sadie also said. "But [it was] also an opportunity to show her our faith and what we believe about God."