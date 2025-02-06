'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson Suffers Another Health Scare After Breaking Vertebrae In Back

Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson has suffered another health setback. The reality star hasn't been in the best of shape lately, battling both Alzheimer's Disease as well as a blood disorder. Add some broken vertebrae to that list.

His son, Jase, revealed that Robertson has broken more vertebrae in his back. Doctors recently discovered the breaks, bringing the total number up to eight or more in the past few years.

"He has these conditions that, they do not seem like he's getting better," Jase Robertson says in the latest episode of the Unashamed Podcast. "Missy went down Monday and he seemed fine mentally," Jase shares. "But then yesterday (Tuesday) ... he was gonna lead the prayer and he couldn't lead the prayer. It was just a long pause."

'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson Not In Best Shape

The latest breaks in his back come after Phil Robertson broke it in December 2023. At the time, he was trying to lift an aluminum boat and ended up injuring himself in the process. Robertson hasn't been in the best health. But he remains strong in his faith. At the time of his first broken back, Robertson said he accepted getting old.

He wrote, "I'm telling you this, not to gain sympathy, but to remind you that one of two things happens to all people: Either we die young, or we die old. But you can rest assured that we all die. There is no escape from our appointment with the grave. Not for you, not for me. That's a fact!"

He continued, "I will live out however many years the Almighty has for me with purpose. I will never fall prey to the the temptation to give up and throw in the towel because of my hope in the resurrection of the dead. But personally, I can't wait for my mortal body to be clothed in immortality. That will be the best day of my life!"

Meanwhile, his son Willie recently revealed that Phil Robertson is battling several health problems.

"He's got a blood disorder. And then he's got the mental issues that could be early [onset] Alzheimer's ... and probably some ministrokes because of his blood," Willie said. "And so, it could be some stroke stuff happening, that has happened. So, we're still checking on all that. But then he also has a back issue, he's fractured his back and that's where the pain's at. So, he's kind of battling many different things at the same time."

"It's hard with the mental stuff," he continued. "It's hard to determine exactly what these causes are, especially with early signs, it's hard to determine brain damage from stroke or is that Alzheimer's?"