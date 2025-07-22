'Duck Dynasty' Star Garners Backlash Over Backhanded Pregnancy Announcement For Daughter

Duck Dynasty star Jessica Robertson has garnered a bit of online backlash after many felt her pregnancy announcement for her daughter was less than ideal. Robertson announced her 18-year-old daughter Priscilla was going to be a mom.

However, several felt the Duck Dynasty star was backhanded in her announcement. She said the pregnancy "isn't the plans we had laid out." Several took issue with this.

See the full message below.

Robertson wrote, "Me & Jep are excited to welcome another new grandbaby in October. Priscilla will give birth to our granddaughter & we are blessed to add another grandbaby. This isn't the plans we had laid out for Priscilla but God takes our meager offerings and turns them into His greatest blessings! We are so proud that Priscilla & Dillon chose life for their baby. And we will all be rewarded with this precious baby girl! We pray blessings on her pregnancy & ask God for a safe delivery for Mom & Baby. We praise God for His perfect gifts! Pray for us! 3 babies under 1!"

'Duck Dynasty' Backlash

However, Duck Dynasty fans pointed out that Robertson sounded less than thrilled about the pregnancy.

One fan wrote, "Ugh the disappointment she must feel when her own mom adds in: 'this isn't the plans we had for....'"

They also pointed out that Robertson seemed happier for her other daughter Merritt's pregnancy.

One wrote, "You announced merritt's pregnancy before you announced Priscilla's and Priscilla is due before Merritt, why is that?? Because you're ashamed of her for not being married? This post is very backhanded. I feel so sorry for this sweet girl!!"

Another wrote, "I hope she hasn't been made to feel ashamed of this. Life happens and she has made the choice to be a mother. Congratulations to her."

Yet another wrote, "Isn't the plans we had for you. Okay just say you're disappointed then."

One person wrote, "Backhanded compliments for the win! Gotta make sure the world knows her Christian parents didn't approve of her "sins" in order to save face. I also grew up in this kind of family and am SO glad I broke the cycle. Poor girl."