Drunk Man Allegedly Steals Yellowstone National Park Vehicle And Goes For A Joy Ride

You may have been drunk. But have you ever been steal a work truck from Yellowstone National Park and attempt to go on a joy ride drunk? No?! Well, guess it's just this guy then.

A Virginia man is in deep trouble after allegedly stealing a Yellowstone truck on Saturday August 10. The incident happened near Old Faithful. Now the man is facing federal charges.

According to 7 KBZK, Alan Bowling of Virginia went to the Old Faithful Upper General Store on Saturday afternoon. He wanted to buy some beer at the store. The only problem? Bowing allegedly didn't have means of paying for the beer. All of his cards were declined. So instead, he left the general store. That's when opportunity allegedly came calling. Bowling allegedly hopped into a Yellowstone Park Service Station heavy wrecker and went for a ride.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Bowling and the Yellowstone vehicle left the Old Faithful Lodge and went the wrong direction down a one-way road. They then went off-road and ended up near both a post office and believe it not, a ranger station.

Man Goes On Joyride At Yellowstone