Black Bear Attacks 3-Year-Old Toddler At Yellowstone National Park Campground

In a camping trip gone wrong, a black bear savagely attacked a 3-year-old toddler staying at a campground at Yellowstone National Park. Montana officials confirmed the little girl was attacked in the latest bear attack.

This story feels personal to me. Dear Reader, I was also at Yellowstone National Park on Sunday. I went on a road trip with my family and to show my 7-month-old sights he definitely won't remember. During our trip, we saw a buffalo but no bear. So to think something so terrible like this could have happened tugs at my heartstrings. I get more emotional over things like this since becoming a parent.

It's terrible that a bear attacked someone, but it's especially terrible that it happened to a defenseless child. The 3-year-old girl was camping with her family at Yellowstone. That's when a black bear attacked her while she was in her tent. The incident happened late Sunday at the Red Lodge. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP), officials evacuated the campgrounds following the incident.

Bear Attacks Toddler

"A bear attacked a child while in a tent," the agency said in a statement. Following the attack, emergency services transported to toddler to Billings for treatment. At this time, officials didn't reveal what kind of condition she was in or how serious her injuries are. However, after the attack, officials found and euthanized a black bear near the camp. They believe that it was the same one that attacked the girl and was "involved in the incident."

A wildlife official confirmed that it was a 3-year-old that the bear attacked. The Red Lodge is located north of the Wyoming-Montana border. It's near Yellowstone National Park. So why did the bear attack the toddler? Why was it in the area to begin with?

"There were attractants in the area," game warden Randy Hutzenbiler said. The agency recommends keeping any food or garbage outside of tents. You should use bear-resistant containers. When I was there, our Airbnb owner didn't want any trash outside for this fear. We also purchased bear spray to be on the safe side.